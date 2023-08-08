The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 24 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.

In 69.5% of his 105 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .276 AVG .230 .317 OBP .254 .444 SLG .387 20 XBH 18 5 HR 6 27 RBI 23 51/9 K/BB 62/7 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings