Mercury vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Washington Mystics (13-14) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Phoenix Mercury (7-20), airing at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158
|-135
|+114
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-2.5)
|157.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|157.5
|-140
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mercury have compiled a 9-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mystics have compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Washington is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Mercury's 26 games have hit the over.
- In the Mystics' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.