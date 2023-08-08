On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Washington Mystics (13-14) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Phoenix Mercury (7-20), airing at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mercury have compiled a 9-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mystics have compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Washington is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 11 out of the Mercury's 26 games have hit the over.

In the Mystics' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

