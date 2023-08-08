The Washington Mystics (13-14) aim to snap a seven-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mercury vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 83 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mercury vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 9-17-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 11 Phoenix's games (out of 26) that hit the over this season.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have found it difficult to score points this season, ranking worst in the league with 77.1 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking eighth by allowing 83.9 points per contest.

Phoenix is averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

When it comes to turnovers, the Mercury are getting beat both offensively and defensively, as they rank worst in the league in turnovers (15.6 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (12.6 per contest).

This season, the Mercury are making 7.1 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.8% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

The Mercury are allowing 7.4 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 34.5% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

This year, Phoenix has taken 65.7% two-pointers, accounting for 74.6% of the team's buckets. It has shot 34.3% from three-point land (25.4% of the team's baskets).

