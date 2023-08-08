The Phoenix Mercury (7-20) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into a Tuesday, August 8 game against the Washington Mystics (13-14) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Mercury lost 97-91 to the Storm on Saturday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner paces her team in points per game (18.4), and also averages 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, she posts 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi posts 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michaela Onyenwere puts up 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sug Sutton is tops on her squad in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 8 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson averages 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the field.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -2.5 158.5

