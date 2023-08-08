A pair of hot hitters, Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon, will try to keep it going when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 480 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.527 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 21 starts this season, Freeland has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías

