Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- hitting .195 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Brewers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 43.2% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has an RBI in 14 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.270
|AVG
|.143
|.304
|OBP
|.163
|.349
|SLG
|.298
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|42/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.19 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
