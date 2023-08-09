Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brice Turang on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 1-15 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 112 chances this season.

The Rockies are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-38 19-26 26-42 27-49 18-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.