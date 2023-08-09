Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies will attempt to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 112 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.521 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chris Flexen (1-5) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

None of Flexen's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Flexen has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 2.6 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.