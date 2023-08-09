When the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) and Colorado Rockies (45-68) square of at American Family Field on Wednesday, August 9, Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+185). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.82 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious one time in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

