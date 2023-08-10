Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .197.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (31.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.270
|AVG
|.143
|.304
|OBP
|.163
|.349
|SLG
|.298
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|42/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.