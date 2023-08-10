The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • Profar has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), with multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).
  • He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 98), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Profar has driven home a run in 26 games this year (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (41.8%), including seven multi-run games (7.1%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 48
.281 AVG .204
.364 OBP .285
.432 SLG .316
21 XBH 12
3 HR 5
21 RBI 18
32/22 K/BB 45/21
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
