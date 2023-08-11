Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 87th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 63 of 100 games this season (63.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (11.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.301
|AVG
|.239
|.348
|OBP
|.303
|.506
|SLG
|.348
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|49/15
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.