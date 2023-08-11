Jordan Spieth leads the field at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship through one round of play, with a score of -7. Play continues at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, watch the second round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Start Time: 11:15 AM ET

11:15 AM ET Venue: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

Par 70/7,243 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

FedEx St. Jude Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Jordan Spieth 1st -7 63 Joohyung Kim 2nd -6 64 Collin Morikawa 3rd -5 65 Emiliano Grillo 3rd -5 65 JT Poston 5th -4 66

FedEx St. Jude Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 11:51 AM ET Hole 10 Sung-Jae Im (-3/15th), Justin Rose (+6/70th), Jordan Spieth (-7/1st) 12:51 PM ET Hole 1 Scottie Scheffler (-3/15th), Jon Rahm (+3/65th), Rory McIlroy (-3/15th) 12:03 PM ET Hole 1 Denny McCarthy (-3/15th), Taylor Moore (-4/5th), Tommy Fleetwood (-4/5th) 11:39 AM ET Hole 10 Byeong-Hun An (-3/15th), Brendon Todd (-3/15th), Adam Svensson (-4/5th) 11:27 AM ET Hole 1 Cameron Young (-3/15th), Mackenzie Hughes (-3/15th), Tom Hoge (-3/15th) 12:15 PM ET Hole 1 Kurt Kitayama (-4/5th), Collin Morikawa (-5/3rd), Adam Schenk (-1/41st) 12:15 PM ET Hole 10 Russell Henley (-3/15th), Emiliano Grillo (-5/3rd), Sam Burns (+3/65th) 12:39 PM ET Hole 10 Nick Taylor (+1/54th), Tony Finau (-3/15th), Jason Day (-2/34th) 12:27 PM ET Hole 10 Si Woo Kim (-2/34th), Tyrrell Hatton (+2/59th), Xander Schauffele (-4/5th) 12:39 PM ET Hole 1 Keegan Bradley (-3/15th), Viktor Hovland (+2/59th), Rickie Fowler (E/47th)

