Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on Alex de Minaur in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers semifinals on Saturday, August 12.

de Minaur carries -155 odds to grab a spot in the final with a win over Davidovich Fokina (+120).

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Alex de Minaur +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

By beating No. 59-ranked Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 on Friday, Davidovich Fokina advanced to the semifinals.

de Minaur is coming off a 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Davidovich Fokina has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has played 25.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

de Minaur has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.1% of the games.

On hard courts, de Minaur has played 37 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Every time Davidovich Fokina and de Minaur have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Davidovich Fokina has secured the victory. The last meeting was a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships.

Davidovich Fokina has taken four sets versus de Minaur (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to de Minaur's one.

Davidovich Fokina has taken 30 games (54.5% win rate) against de Minaur, who has claimed 25 games.

In their two matches against each other, Davidovich Fokina and de Minaur are averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets.

