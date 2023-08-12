After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
  • Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Montero has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.9%).
  • In 13 games this year (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 25
.270 AVG .149
.304 OBP .169
.349 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
0 HR 4
8 RBI 11
22/4 K/BB 44/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (7-4) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
