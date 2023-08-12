Harold Castro -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .267 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (45 of 75), with multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 75 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in 18 games this season (24.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 75 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .274 AVG .259 .278 OBP .288 .327 SLG .339 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 13 31/1 K/BB 24/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings