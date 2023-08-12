Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this year (28.8%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.287
|.337
|OBP
|.366
|.452
|SLG
|.530
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|51/14
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
