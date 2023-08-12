Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this year (28.8%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .250 AVG .287 .337 OBP .366 .452 SLG .530 7 XBH 16 5 HR 6 11 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 51/14 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings