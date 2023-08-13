Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Trejo has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.224
|AVG
|.264
|.243
|OBP
|.319
|.328
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
