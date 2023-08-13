Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is hitting .195 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
