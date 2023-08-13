On Sunday, Brendan Rodgers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .188 with a walk.

In five of eight games this year, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.

Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .154 AVG .211 .154 OBP .250 .154 SLG .211 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings