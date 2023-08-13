Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- hitting .158 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .196.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (17.4%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7%.
- In 13 games this season (28.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.270
|AVG
|.144
|.304
|OBP
|.163
|.349
|SLG
|.322
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|45/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Urias aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
