The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (64 of 102), with more than one hit 26 times (25.5%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (28.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .301 AVG .236 .348 OBP .298 .506 SLG .340 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings