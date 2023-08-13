On Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) will look to break a 10-game road skid when taking on the Seattle Storm (8-21), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Storm have put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has covered the spread eight times this season (8-13 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 28 games have hit the over.

Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 28 times this season.

