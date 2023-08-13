Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .267.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (35 of 60), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 60), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has had an RBI in 17 games this year (28.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.280
|.337
|OBP
|.358
|.452
|SLG
|.517
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|53/14
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (9-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
