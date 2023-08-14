Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .171 with a walk.
- In five of nine games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.154
|AVG
|.182
|.154
|OBP
|.250
|.154
|SLG
|.182
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly will try to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd.
