Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 104 hits and an OBP of .335, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (11.7%).
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.273
|AVG
|.230
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.505
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd.
