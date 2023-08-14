Ryan McMahon -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 104 hits and an OBP of .335, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (11.7%).

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 59 .273 AVG .230 .350 OBP .321 .505 SLG .423 25 XBH 22 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings