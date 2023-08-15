Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Yankees on August 15, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-4) for his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Elder has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He's slashing .337/.423/.572 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with six walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 79 walks and 107 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .276/.386/.621 so far this year.
- Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.334/.437 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .284/.416/.627 slash line so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
