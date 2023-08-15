Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Joe Mantiply) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has a double and a walk while hitting .205.
- This season, Rodgers has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- In three games this season, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.182
|.235
|OBP
|.250
|.294
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old left-hander has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 18 games this season, he has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .250 against him.
