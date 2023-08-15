The Denver Broncos at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on the other side of the ball with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game).

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (57.2 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Josey Jewell compiled two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

