The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .194 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 21 of 48 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Montero has driven in a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 27 .269 AVG .140 .301 OBP .158 .388 SLG .312 6 XBH 7 1 HR 4 9 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings