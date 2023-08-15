Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (22.6%).
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.443
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old southpaw has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .250 against him this season. He has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 games.
