Ryan McMahon and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 105 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .250/.334/.460 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 111 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.352/.511 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .278/.354/.487 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

