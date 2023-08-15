The Colorado Rockies (46-73) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Joe Mantiply (1-1, 7.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.22 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing batters.

Blach has registered one quality start this year.

Blach enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 11 outings this season.

Ty Blach vs. Diamondbacks

He will face off against a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 1014 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 132 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Blach has a 0 ERA and a 3 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in two-thirds of an inning pitched, allowing a .500 batting average over one appearance.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

Mantiply will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old lefty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times already this season, but will make his first start.

He has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 7.20, a batting average against of .250 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Joe Mantiply vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 505 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 118 home runs, 24th in the league.

