On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (105) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (71 of 112), with at least two hits 28 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven home a run in 37 games this year (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 51 games this year (45.5%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .273 AVG .230 .348 OBP .321 .500 SLG .423 25 XBH 22 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 73/23 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings