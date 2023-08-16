Elehuris Montero vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .207.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 22 of 49 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).
- He has scored in 15 of 49 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.140
|.325
|OBP
|.158
|.408
|SLG
|.312
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
