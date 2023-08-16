After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .207.

Montero has gotten a hit in 22 of 49 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).

He has scored in 15 of 49 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 27 .296 AVG .140 .325 OBP .158 .408 SLG .312 6 XBH 7 1 HR 4 9 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings