On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (batting .083 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 105 hits and an OBP of .331 this season.

In 62.8% of his 113 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (11.5%).

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (51 of 113), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .267 AVG .230 .342 OBP .321 .490 SLG .423 25 XBH 22 10 HR 9 37 RBI 23 74/23 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings