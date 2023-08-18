The Phoenix Mercury (9-21) will look to Brittney Griner (17.9 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.9, second) and the New York Liberty (24-7) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Mercury have covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-6.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.