The Phoenix Mercury (9-21) will look to Brittney Griner (17.9 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.9, second) and the New York Liberty (24-7) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-12) 163.5 -950 +625
BetMGM Liberty (-11.5) 163.5 -750 +525
PointsBet Liberty (-11.5) 163.5 -800 +475
Tipico Liberty (-12.5) 165.5 -850 +525

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Mercury have covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-6.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.

