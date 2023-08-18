The Phoenix Mercury (9-21) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Liberty (24-7) at Footprint Center on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury's most recent game on Sunday ended in an 81-71 loss to the Storm.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.4

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is averaging a team-best 17.9 points per game. And she is delivering 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 57% of her shots from the field (second in league).

Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 42.6% of her shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game (third in WNBA).

The Mercury get 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Moriah Jefferson.

Sug Sutton is averaging a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. And she is producing 7.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 38.4% of her shots from the floor.

Sophie Cunningham is posting 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 42.4% of her shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -11.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.