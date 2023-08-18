Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) battle the New York Liberty (24-7) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix's 77.8 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 80.9 New York allows to opponents.

Phoenix has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

This season, the Mercury have a 7-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.4%) is just 1.0 percentage point lower than opponents of New York are averaging (34.4%).

The Mercury have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 34.4% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 7.2 boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are posting 80.4 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.8.

Phoenix is sinking 8.6 threes per contest in its past 10 games, which is 1.3 more than its average for the season (7.3). Likewise, it has a higher three-point percentage over its past 10 games (36.0%) compared to its season average from downtown (33.4%).

Mercury Injuries