WNBA action on Friday will see the New York Liberty (24-7) visiting Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) at Footprint Center, with the matchup beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, New York fell short in an 88-75 defeat to Las Vegas. The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 22 points, while Betnijah Laney added 17 points and four assists. With Sophie Cunningham leading the team with 25 points, Phoenix ended up losing to Seattle 81-71 in their last game.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1000 to win)

Liberty (-1000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+650 to win)

Mercury (+650 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Mercury Season Stats

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA (77.8 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.4 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (34.0).

This season the Mercury are ranked sixth in the WNBA in assists at 19.8 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.3). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

Defensively, Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4. It is seventh in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.0%.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury score 81.1 points per game, 6.6 more than on the road (74.5). Defensively they concede 79.1 points per game at home, 8.6 less than on the road (87.7).

At home Phoenix pulls down 31.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than away (29.8). It allows 32.4 rebounds per game at home, 3.2 fewer than away (35.6).

The Mercury average 1.7 more assists per game at home (20.6) than on the road (18.9).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.8 per game) than away (15.1). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3) than on the road (13.1).

This season the Mercury are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (6.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.7%).

At home, Phoenix concedes 6.5 treys per game, 1.7 fewer than away (8.2). It allows 33.2% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3.3% lower than away (36.5%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 22 games this season and won six (27.3%) of those contests.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Phoenix has beaten the spread 11 times in 29 games.

As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 13.3%.

