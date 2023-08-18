How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 137 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .431.
- The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (585 total).
- The Red Sox are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.309).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 330 extra-base hits, New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.248 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Bello has 11 quality starts this season.
- Bello is trying to collect his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has not had an outing so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Justin Verlander
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Pivetta
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Patrick Corbin
