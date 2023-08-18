Friday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (46-75) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at 8:40 PM ET (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rockies will give the nod to Peter Lambert (2-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-10).

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have won two of their last four games against the spread.

The Rockies have been favorites in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

This season Colorado has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Colorado has scored 517 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule