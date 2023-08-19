On Saturday, Elias Diaz (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .264.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 107 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.

In 11.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .294 AVG .236 .338 OBP .297 .500 SLG .338 21 XBH 11 8 HR 4 32 RBI 21 36/14 K/BB 52/15 2 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings