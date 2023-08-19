Jurickson Profar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.282
|AVG
|.200
|.361
|OBP
|.278
|.436
|SLG
|.307
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|33/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
