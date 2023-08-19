Mike Toglia -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .164 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

This year, Toglia has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this year.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .127 .279 OBP .172 .291 SLG .218 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 21/6 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

