After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .278 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Blackmon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
  • In 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
  • He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in 21 games this season (34.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.8%).
  • In 50.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 25
.301 AVG .245
.383 OBP .333
.496 SLG .372
15 XBH 8
4 HR 2
22 RBI 8
15/17 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Cease (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
