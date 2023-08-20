On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his last game against the White Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 24 of 52 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .313 AVG .140 .345 OBP .158 .463 SLG .312 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 11 26/5 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings