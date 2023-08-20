Ezequiel Tovar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Tovar has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had an RBI in 41 games this season (35.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .287 AVG .237 .336 OBP .264 .472 SLG .400 23 XBH 21 7 HR 7 31 RBI 25 55/12 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings