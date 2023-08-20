Mercury vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (8-24), on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Phoenix Mercury (9-22).
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-142
|+120
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+110
Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 15-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-15.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.
- A total of 13 Mercury games this year have gone over the point total.
