The Indiana Fever (8-24), on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Phoenix Mercury (9-22).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever are 15-15-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-15.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

A total of 13 Mercury games this year have gone over the point total.

