The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.
  • Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
  • Jones has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.
  • In 11 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Jones has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (39.4%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 35
.288 AVG .270
.373 OBP .348
.500 SLG .500
10 XBH 16
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
29/14 K/BB 56/14
6 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
